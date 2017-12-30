Episode 25: Startup Week Expands Across the State

WTMJ Staff
7:37 PM, Dec 29, 2017
3 hours ago

After a very successful inaugural year, Startup Week expanded across the state of Wisconsin in 2017. Hear from special guest, Matt Cordio, founder of Startup Milwaukee, about how he has lead the entrepreneurial community in our city and state. For more information, check out: https://wistartupweek.org/