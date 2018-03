Doug Russell in for Greg tonight. He dives into the Brewers weekend of Cactus League games, the new direction of the Packers front office, Stephen Ross' comments on players kneeling during the anthem, the return of the bullpen cart, NCAA Conference Tournaments and more! Conversations with Brewers voice Jeff Levering, Packers writer Ryan Wood, UWGB women's hoops voice Matt Pauley and Milwaukee men's hoops voice Scott Warras.