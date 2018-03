On tonight's show, Greg dives into the Brewers solid start to Spring Training, talks Packers possible free agent moves and what to watch at the combine, NCAA basketball's latest scandal that now involves the FBI, Giannis and the Bucks, the B1G hoops tournament in NYC, a possible dramatic new MLB and more. Conversations with Tom Silverstein, former Badger Kevin Zeitler, Steve Novak and SI's Jeremy Woo.