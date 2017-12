12-26-17: Packers Extra - Behind enemy lines in Detroit

WTMJ's Jay Sorgi talks with KTI Country's Karen Dallesandro, TODAY'S TMJ4's Lauren Winfrey and longtime anchor at Scripps sister station WXYZ-TV in Detroit Stephen Clark - three people from Detroit who give perspective on the opposite side of the culture of the Packers-Lions rivalry, their memories and thoughts on the fascinating journey of Detroit, the similarities it has to Milwaukee, and their recommendations for Packers fans making the trip to the regular season finale.