Trump Tweets his nuclear button 'bigger and more powerful' than Kim Jong Un's
During his annual New Year's Day address, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States that North Korea's nuclear ambitions were complete and the launch button was "always on the desk in my office."
One day later, President Donald Trump responded on his Twitter account to those comments.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018