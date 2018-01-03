Trump Tweets his nuclear button 'bigger and more powerful' than Kim Jong Un's

7:29 PM, Jan 2, 2018
During his annual New Year's Day address, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States that North Korea's nuclear ambitions were complete and the launch button was "always on the desk in my office."

One day later, President Donald Trump responded on his Twitter account to those comments.

 

 

