Wisconsin Badgers football players haul in 450-pound hammerhead shark in Miami

Several Wisconsin Badgers football players caught a 450-pound hammerhead shark while deep-sea fishing in Miami Wednesday.

The players, in town for Saturday's Orange Bowl game against the Miami Hurricanes, bragged about the large shark on the Badger Football Twitter page.

Make the trip to Miami ❄️✈️☀️

Practice for @OrangeBowl 🍊✔️



Go deep-sea fishing and catch a 450lb hammerhead... 🦈✔️ pic.twitter.com/tIYgOZfs5g — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2017

While the team has work to do against Miami Saturday, they also seem to be enjoying a break from Wisconsin's frigid temperatures while they can.

The team also shared a video of players tanning on the beach, playing volleyball and riding jet skis.