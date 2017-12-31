Wisconsin mocks Miami's turnover chain

Following a fumble from Badgers running back, Jonathan Taylor, on the first drive of the Orange Bowl, the Miami Hurricanes defense broke out their signature turnover chain to celebrate.

But, Wisconsin would get their revenge later in the half.

Following a 12 play, 71-yard drive, Wisconsin took the lead on a 16-yard pass from Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook to receiver A.J. Taylor to grab a 17-14 lead.

Taylor made a statement with his touchdown celebration after pretending to rip an imaginary turnover chain off his teammate, Kendric Pryor.

Who says Wisconsin doesn't have swag? Badgers snatching the "turnover chain" as part of a TD celebration. pic.twitter.com/EK2JGULDmd — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 31, 2017

Almost all of Twitter was impressed with the clever celebration, even people that said it was disrespectful.

Wisconsin is celebrating each TD by snatching off a “turnover chain”. Disrespectful. And I love it! #WISvsMIA — Jeremy Brockington (@JBrocKThaMC) December 31, 2017

One user had their own idea for a Wisconsin themed turnover chain made out of a ring of smoked sausages.

Wisconsin needs a sausage link turnover chain. pic.twitter.com/eR8AvQLJSr — Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart) December 31, 2017

The Badgers are backing up their talk with their play on the field, silencing their doubters when they took a 24-14 lead into halftime after trailing 14-3 in the first quarter.