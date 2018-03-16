Chris Vosters: From WTMJ's Preps Live to Paralympics play-by-play curling announcer

As the Olympic games fade into the South Korean sun, another set of games came to Pyeongchang. The Paralympics give disabled athletes the chance to participate in a variety of sports, including curling.

Curling has had a long history in Wisconsin, which includes the NBC announcing teams. Muskego native (and WTMJ alumnus) Trenni Kusierek was the sideline reporter for the Olympics, while Brookfield native (and WTMJ.com's Preps Live alumnus) Chris Vosters was the lead play by play announcer for the Paralympics.

WTMJ's Doug Russell spoke with Vosters recently on Wisconsin's Morning News.

