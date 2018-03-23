Awe, sacrifice, gratitude: All in 'whirlwind' life of Olympic hockey gold medalist Brianna Decker

It's been a month of media tours, celebrity sightings, fan meet-and-greets and so much more for Dousman's golden girl, Olympic women's hockey player Brianna Decker.

Yet even as Decker admits not everything has sunk in during the "whirlwind since we came back," she looks back with powerful perspective and gratitude on the years it took to get to that moment when she, four teammates with Wisconsin ties and the rest of Team USA beat archrival Canada in a shootout for gold.

It started in Dousman with her parents, and all they gave Brianna as a child.

"My parents sacrificed a lot of time, mostly when I was younger, carting us around," Decker told WTMJ's Wisconsin's Morning News.

"Now they get to enjoy the luxury of an athlete who won a gold medal and a silver medal four years ago."

It continued in Madison with the University of Wisconsin's women's hockey team, which won the Women's Frozen Four when she attended there.

"I can't give enough credit to them and the University of Wisconsin developing the athletes that they do day in and day out," she said.

"They have a tremendous staff over there with Mark (Johnson, head coach and 1980 Olympic 'Miracle on Ice' team member), Jackie (Crum, assistant coach) and Dan (Koch, associate head coach). They do such a great job over there growing us every single day."

But the process of growth didn't end at UW-Madison. Three years after winning the Frozen Four, she and US Olympic teammates found themselves in the most painful moments of their career in the Sochi Olympic hockey final as they saw Canada skate away with the gold medals they felt should have belonged to them.

"We knew we had to change some things, the way we prepared, the way we focused in on everyday practice, everyday training," Decker explained.

"Everything kind of changed the last three years. We knew we had to make changes for us to come out on top this time around."

As a joyful nation watched in the early morning hours, that dream finally became reality, and Decker has happily exhausted herself sharing in that joy, particularly with girls and young women with athletic dreams of their own.

"They are in awe," said Decker. "Now they have role models who are female athletes to look up to."

She's also sharing the gold medal, as she will in her hometown at Dousman's Cory Park during a parade Saturday at 4 p.m.

"This one, I'm definitely going to share the most. Share it with everybody I can right now."

Including those she thanks for getting her where she is now. Even amidst the whirlwind of an Olympic champion's life.