Marquette's Markus Howard drops 52 in OT win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Markus Howard drilled 11 3-pointers, scored 52 points — a Big East and school record — as Marquette stormed past Providence 95-90 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-1) made 13 3-pointers. They had fallen behind after a late 14-2 run by Providence and were trailing 75-69 with 2:11 remaining in regulation when Howard scored the first of four baskets without a miss, converting a 3-point play on the last one to tie 79-79 with 24 seconds left. Marquette, after a Providence turnover, had another chance but Andrew Rowsey's 3-pointer came up short as time expired.

Howard buried a 3 to open the extra period, completing a run of 13-straight points and, after a Rowsey trey, Howard scored the next seven points.

Providence (10-6, 1-2) came as close as 92-90 on a pair of Alpha Diallo free throws before Marquette's Sam Hauser put the game away with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining. Providence was unable to get a shot to drop despite two tries as time ran out.

Howard smashed Marquette's school record of 44 points and tied the Big East record held by Providence's Marshon Brooks.

Kyron Cartwright scored a career-high 29 points for Providence and Isaiah Jackson 19. The Friars were 32-for-41 at the foul line. The 95 points was the most ever allowed by Providence.