MILWAUKEE -- Marquette men's basketball clinched a win over Creighton during the final game of the team's 30th and final season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“We’re ready to get this W," Travion Pedroosa said. "Rowsey about to drop 30. He’s going for a triple-double tonight."

For Pedroosa, this is more than just a final game for his school at the arena. It’s also senior night and he’s a senior at Marquette University celebrating the end of an era as the team caps its 30-year Bradley Center run.

“It’s very sad," Pedroosa said. "But we’re ready for a new stadium."

After the last game Saturday, the team will kick off the next regular season at the new Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center —giving fans something to look forward to as they reflect on all the memories made at the Bradley Center.

“[I remember] Paul Noack games. I also graduated here twice," Eric Nordskog said.

“[My] favorite memory is when Uconn was ranked number two and Marquette beat ‘em, it was very unexpected," John Federick chimed in.

“I’m just kind of sad that it’s tearing down," Paul Davies said.

Fans said, for them, saying goodbye to the Bradley Center is like saying goodbye to a piece of history. The first Marquette men’s basketball game was played at the arena in December of 1988 where the team has won 75 percent of its home games —giving the Golden Eagles a winning record in all 30 seasons, three of which were undefeated.