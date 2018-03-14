Madison, University of Wisconsin to continue to host WIAA state football, basketball championships

Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center will again be among the hosts of major WIAA championships through the middle of the next decade.

Madison.com reports that the governing body of Wisconsin high school sports will continue to hold its football, boys basketball, golf, softball and wrestling state championships on the University of Wisconsin campus through 2025.

Their report says Camp Randall has hosted high school football championships since 1982, while Madison facilities have hosted every boys basketball state tournament since 1920, except 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Milwaukee has never hosted a WIAA football championship, and has not hosted the boys basketball finals since World War I.

The WIAA said that last week, their organization and the Resch Center in Green Bay agreed to a similar length of contract for the girls championship games.