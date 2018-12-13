GreenBay100 - VOTE NOW: Quarterback

Welcome to our 18th week of voting for GreenBay100, where the fans of the Green Bay Packers will choose the ultimate 53-man roster spanning the 100 seasons of Packers football.

This week, you get the chance to pick the best quarterback in team history. You can expect three to make the roster.

Our criteria for making the ballot for the All-Time Team includes accomplishing one of these:

1) Becoming a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

2) Becoming a member of the Packers Hall of Fame

3) Being named first-team All-Pro

4) Being named to the Pro Bowl

5) Ranking top five in the Packers all-time record book for applicable career or single-season statistics

Note: Obvious ballot stuffing by one individual to throw off votes will not count, as we are tracking individuals and the sources of where votes are coming from.