GreenBay100: October 12, 2014 - A fake spike, a real Rodgers comeback
A Packers-Dolphins game with five lead changes and three ties turned into one of Aaron Rodgers' late-game masterpieces.
The game came in 86 degree heat of South Florida, with concern the Packers could wilt in the Miami sun. They nearly did.
The Packers didn't trail until the 9:13 mark of the fourth quarter, when a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass to Mike Wallace gave the Dolphins a 24-17 advantage.
The Packers responded with a 30-yard field goal with 4:13 left, then the Packers' defense forced a stop that put them in range, 60 yards away from victory with 2:15 to play and no time outs to use.
Rodgers didn't need them.
A critical fourth-and-10 completion to Jordy Nelson netted 18 yards and a first down with one minute left. Another critical third down completion to James Starks set up another first down at the Miami 20 with 48 seconds left.
Rodgers found Randall Cobb in bounds with 30 seconds left at the Miami 16, but as the clock tick-tocked down, Rodgers motioned he was going to spike the football.
As the kids used to say back in the day, "psyche."
With the clock striking seven, Rodgers fake-spiked the football and hit Davante Adams for a completion to the four yard line that stopped the clock.
With three seconds left, he found Andrew Quarless in the end zone, laid down and pointed to the sky - the lasting image (above) of a 27-24 win that continued the legend of Aaron Rodgers.