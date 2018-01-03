Wayne Larrivee's NFL Wild Card scouting report at-a-glance

Saturday AFC: No 5. seed Tennessee Titans at No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs (3:35 CT)

This is the first postseason for quarterback Marcus Mariota, and Arrowhead Stadium is not an easy place for a visitor to make his debut.

However, the Chiefs - after getting off to a 5-0 start - went through a long midseason swoon before taking over what turned out to be a relatively weak AFC West. Kansas City does not have a look of invincibility

Saturday NFC: No. 6 Atlanta at No. 3 L.A. Rams (7:15 CT)

The defending NFC Champions were the last team to make the NFC postseason. I usually go with experience in these situations, but the Rams have surprised us all, so who knows?

This will mark the first playoff game in Los Angeles in 24 years.

Sunday AFC: No. 6 Buffalo at No. 3 Jacksonville (12:05 CT)

With two clubs who have not been in the post season in quite some time; it will be interesting to see how they react.

The Bills are in the post season for the first time in 17 years, breaking the longest playoff drought in the NFL! The Jags have struggled in the last month offensively, as quarterback Blake Bortles returned to being Blake Bortles.

Sunday NFC: No. 5 Carolina at No. 4 New Orleans (3:40 CT)

The Panthers must find a way to beat the Saints who beat them up physically not once, but twice this season.

Ya know what they say? “Its hard to beat a good team three times in a season.”

But who is "they???" And what do they know that we don’t?