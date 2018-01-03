Ten finalists are in the running for the Packer Fan Hall of Fame and three of them are from Southeast Wisconsin.

Allison Healy of Franklin is a finalist who pushes through complications with her health to support her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.

Another finalist, Felicia Reed of Milwaukee, is a long-time Packers fan, watching every game with her father growing up. Now, Reed carries on that tradition by supporting the Pack with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

The last local finalist is a middle school math teacher. Mike Seavert of Greenfield, Wis. was nominated for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame by one his students.

"Mr. Seavert is an outstanding role model and radiates 'Packer-ness'," said the student.

Voting for the Hall of Fame is now open at Packers.com and will remain open until Jan. 31.