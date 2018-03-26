Store in Minnesota sells pic of Anthony Barr gloating over Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' injury
Seconds after the picture you see above, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr started gloating over the hit that put Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out for the 2017 season.
A store in Rosedale, Minnesota is now selling that picture of what Packers fans would consider insult over injury - a broken collarbone.
The Journal Sentinel reports that AME Sports in Roseville, Minn. is selling a framed photo of the incident for $129.99, with the nameplate including "Tough break Aaron."
Keep it classy Minnesota #GoPackGohttps://t.co/nUek89GZlI— Matthew Greene (@greeneHouse12) March 26, 2018
The report also says that for $179.99, you can buy a pic of Randy Moos "mooning" Packers fans in the 2004 NFC Wild Card Game.