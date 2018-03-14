Rodgers gives heartfelt tribute to Jordy Nelson, whom the Packers released

Jay Sorgi
8:22 PM, Mar 13, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Jordy Nelson #87 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a 29 yard touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin C. Cox
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now-departed wide receiver Jordy Nelson seemed to be joined at the hip.

The two of them were one of the greatest quarterback-receiver combinations in Packers history, right next to Arnie Herber-to-Don Hutson, Lynn Dickey-to-James Lofton and early Brett Favre-to-Sterling Sharpe.

Now, the Packers have cut Nelson, and Rodgers took to Instagram to give a tribute.

