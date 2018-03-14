Rodgers gives heartfelt tribute to Jordy Nelson, whom the Packers released
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now-departed wide receiver Jordy Nelson seemed to be joined at the hip.
The two of them were one of the greatest quarterback-receiver combinations in Packers history, right next to Arnie Herber-to-Don Hutson, Lynn Dickey-to-James Lofton and early Brett Favre-to-Sterling Sharpe.
Now, the Packers have cut Nelson, and Rodgers took to Instagram to give a tribute.
Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me. No teammate exemplified what it means to be a packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning. #leader #brother #friend #baller #loyal #champion #legacy #intact #stillcanplayball #backshoulder #1stSBTD