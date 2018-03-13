Reports: Vikings, Kirk Cousins agree to deal that will set market for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Now, we may find out how much money Aaron Rodgers will make with the Green Bay Packers, and how much of it will be guaranteed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, after numerous conflicting reports had come out, that the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a fully-guaranteed three year contract.

A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com had said that the Vikings offered Cousins $28 million per year. That's not fully confirmed yet.

However, there were reports in recent days - like one from Yahoo's Charles Robinson - that the Packers and Rodgers were waiting until the Cousins deal was done, to set the market for what Rodgers would receive.

That market is now set. Which most probably means huge, record-setting cash for Rodgers - and potentially fully guaranteed, a risk for the Packers after Rodgers' right shoulder was broken.

Could Green Bay pay Rodgers the highest guaranteed money ever? Sure, but they may be cautious after the injury. It's not out of the question to see something like a $35 million/year deal with $30 million guaranteed, with a salary and guaranteed money salary escalator to $40 million/year each if Rodgers stays healthy a whole season and the Packers win a Super Bowl with him under center the whole year.

Stay tuned.