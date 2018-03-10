A report says that the Green Bay Packers are giving one of their cornerbacks a new home, and getting in return a quarterback who will compete to be Aaron Rodgers' backup.

Damarious Randall, who stepped up big time during the middle portion of the 2017 season, is headed to Cleveland in a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com says the Packers are getting in return DeShone Kizer.

Schefter says Green Bay will also be taking Cleveland's picks in the 4th and 5th rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, but giving the Browns the Packers' picks in those same rounds. Each team has multiple selections in both rounds. It was not initially clear which selections in each round would be swapped.

The Browns drafted Kizer in the second round in 2017.

He completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions on an offense ranked as the worst scoring unit in the league.

Yet six of the Browns' 11 starters for most of the season were either rookies or second-year players, with no players having more than five years experience on the starting unit, so this could be a fresh start to learn under arguably the NFL's best passer in Rodgers.

As Brookfield Central and University of Wisconsin product Joe Thomas, a perennial All-Pro who was injured in 2017, said in February:

Don’t give up on Kizer yet!!!! He’s still got a lot of potential, and I’d love to see him get some time to sit and learn and see what he develops into in a couple years. He can still be special https://t.co/prG1DqJc0u — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 21, 2018

After a confrontation with the coaching staff during the Packers-Bears game in September, Randall was lights-out for the second quarter of the 2017 campaign.

He intercepted passes in three straight games, including a pick-six against the Dallas Cowboys in Green Bay's 35-31 comeback win in Arlington, Texas.

Randall had hand surgery in January.