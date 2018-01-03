Report: Packers to start interviewing internal general manager candidates; three already with team

A report says that Thursday will bring the start of interviews for the general manager's job after the reassignment of longtime GM Ted Thompson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says that the team will begin with three internal candidates:

- Eliot Wolf. He has been director of player personnel and football operations and played other roles for the Packers for a number of years. His name has popped up in nearly every general manager search recently, though no job has been enough to pry him away from Green Bay. This could be the job.

- Russ Ball. The team's director of football administration and player finance is the Packers' salary cap guru, the man who understands how to implement player personnel within the limits of the NFL's competitive balance maker. This would be an expansion of that role for him.

- Brian Gutekunst. The current director of player personnel has been with the organization for 19 years and served in both the Thompson and Ron Wolf administrations. His tenure is the longest of anyone in football operations in Green Bay.

They are among numerous candidates which could include two current outsiders who have extensive experience in Green Bay.

According to Schefter, the team wants to end its search next week.