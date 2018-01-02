Report: Packers to look for new GM as Thompson set to take new role on team

Jay Sorgi
5:45 PM, Jan 1, 2018
32 mins ago

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 26: Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 26, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Packers won 24-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
It appears that Packers general manager Ted Thompson will end his 13-year run in that role with the team, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com says that Thompson is expected to have a new position within the team that will take him away from his general managerial duties.

This means the Packers would be looking for a new general manager.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN says that Packers president Mark Murphy will restructure roles including current members of the team's personnel. There was no word on whether there would be exclusion of potential outside GM candidates.

It's the second major personnel change to come at 1265 Lombardi Avenue since the Packers' loss at Detroit on Sunday. The Packers have reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers and two other assistants.

