Report: Packers tender new deal with Callahan

It appears the Green Bay Packers will have four quarterbacks on their roster after making an exclusive free agent rights deal with one of their own.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN says that the Packers have agreed to tender Joe Callahan with a deal.

Callahan was the backup quarterback on the roster for much of the 2017 season after the injury to Aaron Rodgers in October.

He played one game, going 5-7 for 11 yards in the season finale at Detroit.

The Packers quarterback roster will now have Rodgers, Callahan, Brett Hundley and new pickup DeShone Kizer.