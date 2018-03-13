Report: Packers tender new deal with Callahan

Jay Sorgi
10:44 AM, Mar 13, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 01: Quarterback Joe Callahan #6 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles as Trey Millard #40 of the Kansas City Chiefs chases during the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It appears the Green Bay Packers will have four quarterbacks on their roster after making an exclusive free agent rights deal with one of their own.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN says that the Packers have agreed to tender Joe Callahan with a deal.

Callahan was the backup quarterback on the roster for much of the 2017 season after the injury to Aaron Rodgers in October.

He played one game, going 5-7 for 11 yards in the season finale at Detroit.

The Packers quarterback roster will now have Rodgers, Callahan, Brett Hundley and new pickup DeShone Kizer.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top