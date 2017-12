GREEN BAY -- The Packers have reportedly signed WR Davante Adams to a new multi-year contract extension, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Friday afternoon:

Packers are signing WR Davante Adams to a multi-year contract extension, per sources. Deal either will be for 4 or 5 years, at roughly $14 million per year. Adams was scheduled to be a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2017

The deal means Packers fans no longer need to worry about their top wide receiver leaving in free agency. They may, however, need to worry about who else may be affected by Adams' new payday.

Despite multiple injury issues in the 2017-18 season, Adams put up strong numbers on the field this year, racking up 885 yards and ten touchdowns over 14 games.