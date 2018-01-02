The Green Bay Packers have made massive changes in the last 24 hours with their football operations. They are not changing their coach, however.

Tom Silverstein of the Journal Sentinel reports that Coach Mike McCarthy has been given a one-year extension to his contract. That will keep him in Green bay through at least 2019. NFL.com reports the extension happened earlier this season.

Team president Mark Murphy confirmed that now-reassigned general manager Ted Thompson agreed to the extension with McCarthy.

2018 would have been a lame-duck year for McCarthy in a year where they are attempting to re-sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a long-term deal.

In the last 48 hours, the Packers have already reassigned GM Ted Thompson and fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

in 12 years, McCarthy has coached the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV, four NFC title games and nine playoff berths.