Report: Packers sign Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller to offer sheet

A report says that the Green Bay Packers are a step away from grabbing one of Chicago's top defensive players.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune says that the Packers have signed an offer sheet with cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Bears can match the offer by Wednesday and keep him.

Chicago had placed a "transition" tag on him, meaning that if another team would be willing to pay the required transition salary ($12,906,700/year) for Fuller and the Bears don't, they could take him.

Fuller has eight career interceptions with the Bears after three seasons. Chicago picked him in the first round of the 2014 draft. Many analysts consider him a top 10 or 15 cornerback in the NFL.

This would be the Packers' second big move on defense in free agency, with the first being the signing of defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson.