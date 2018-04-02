Report: Packers set spring practice dates including OTA's, minicamp

The Packers are set for their 2018 practices for April, May and June.

NBC26's Kelly Price says that the Packers' first day of workouts during the offseason will come before the NFL Draft, on April 16.

The team will hold organized team activities on May 21-23 and May 30-31. Fellow NBC26 reporter Charlie Sokaitis reports additional days on June 1 and June 4-7.

The minicamp will happen on June 12 through the 14th, giving the Packers about six weeks off before their 2018 training camp.