Report: Packers' Rodgers to have new bone scan

A report says that the all-world but injured quarterback of the Green Bay Packers will have yet another bone scan.

NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya reports that Aaron Rodgers will have that scan on his right collarbone which was broken in the October 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He played against the Carolina Panthers after seven games out with the injury, but was put back on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

He also told Tafoya he expects to be back working out within a month.

Click here for our Packers Gameday coverage.