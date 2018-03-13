Report: Packers retain two potential starting guards with McCray, Patrick

As the Green Bay Packers enter free agency mode, they are continuing to make deals with players who are already on the roster and not just exclusive rights free agents.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette says that the Packers have tendered deals with guards Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick.

The two of them combined for 10 starts in the injury-riddled 2017 season, which for each was their first full season in the NFL. The Packers' line, which had nine different starters during the season, finished 5th-worst in allowing sacks.

As Wood says, both could have a chance at a starting spot this fall.

Wood also reports the Packers are keeping guard Adam Pankey as well.