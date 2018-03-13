Report: Packers retain two potential starting guards with McCray, Patrick

Jay Sorgi
10:55 AM, Mar 13, 2018
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Jacquies Smith #95 of the Detroit Lions rushes against Justin McCray #64 of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 30-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Daniel
As the Green Bay Packers enter free agency mode, they are continuing to make deals with players who are already on the roster and not just exclusive rights free agents.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette says that the Packers have tendered deals with guards Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick.

The two of them combined for 10 starts in the injury-riddled 2017 season, which for each was their first full season in the NFL. The Packers' line, which had nine different starters during the season, finished 5th-worst in allowing sacks.

As Wood says, both could have a chance at a starting spot this fall.

Wood also reports the Packers are keeping guard Adam Pankey as well. 

