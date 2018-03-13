Packers release Jordy Nelson

One of the longtime targets of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being let go by the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is releasing Jordy Nelson.

“We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years,” GM Brian Gutekunst said in a statement.

“He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success. Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best.”

A 10-year veteran, Nelson has 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns on his Packers resume, including a league-leading 14 in 2016.

He missed the 2015 season with an injury, and his productivity dropped by 44 receptions, nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Nelson, a 2014 Pro Bowler, was the 2016 NFL Comeback Player of the year after a broken leg which ended his 2015 campaign before it began, an injury in the 2015 preseason against Pittsburgh.

He was also first-team All-Pro in 2013 (Pro Football Focus) and 2014 (Sporting News).