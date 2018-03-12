Report: Packers one of two likely destinations for TE Jimmy Graham

As the NFL's "legal tampering" period begins before free agent signings, it appears there is a 50-50 chance the Green Bay Packers could be shoring up their tight end corps.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that Seattle free agent tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to either re-sign with the New Orleans Saints or head to the Green Bay Packers in a free agent deal.

The tight end position with the Packers has been one of a lack of productivity, particularly in 2017 with the combination of Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers.

They caught just a combined 43 receptions for 689 yards and just one touchdown between them - the lowest productivity level for tight ends in the passing game since 2004.