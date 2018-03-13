Report: Packers set to sign TE Jimmy Graham

A report says the Green Bay Packers are on the way to signing a new tight end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers "intend" to sign tight end Jimmy Graham, formerly of Seattle, to a three-year contract. They can officially sign him Thursday.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said the Packers "are signing" Graham, according to a source.

The tight end position with the Packers has been one of a lack of productivity, particularly in 2017 with the combination of Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers.

They caught just a combined 43 receptions for 689 yards and just one touchdown between them - the lowest productivity level for tight ends in the passing game since 2004.