Report: Packers free agent tight end Richard Rodgers signs with Philadelphia Eagles

A recent backup tight end in Green Bay - who had one glorious moment in Green Bay - goes to a Super Bowl champion.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that Richard Rodgers will sign a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In four years with the Packers, the third-round draft pick from California made 120 catches for 1166 yards and 13 touchdowns, starting 24 of 63 games he played in.

Rodgers' most famous touchdown came with the game-winning Hail Mary off the arm of Aaron Rodgers on Dec. 3, 2015 in Detroit - a catch that eventually saved a playoff berth for Green Bay that year.

The tight end position is dramatically changing with the signing of Jimmy Graham after the controversial departure of Martellus Bennett late in 2017. Lance Kendricks remains from the 2017 group of tight ends, a group that had the worst productivity of Packers tight ends since 2004.