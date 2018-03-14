Report: Packers considering Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin

The Green Bay Packers' are thin at cornerback after the departure of Damarious Randall in a trade. It appears there are definitive targets at that position for their free agent dollars.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers are showing interest in the Colts' Rashaan Melvin.

2018 will be his fifth season, and Melvin, 28, has been with five teams already.

He spent the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts, where he intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble in 19 starts.

Melvin had a hand injury in the latter part of 2017, but Pro Football Focus ranked him as a "high quality" cornerback.

Should he recover, he could be a piece to add to the Packers' puzzle.