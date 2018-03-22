Report: Packers bring back Tramon Williams at cornerback

He played a part of the Green Bay Packers' run to a Super Bowl title. He's back in green and gold, according to a report.

NFL Network's James Jones, a Super Bowl XLV teammate of Tramon Williams, says the former Packers cornerback will be playing that same position again in Green Bay.

Jones says Williams has agreed to a two-year deal.

Since leaving Green Bay after 2014, he has played with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He combined for three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 25 games over those two seasons.