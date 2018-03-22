Report: Packers bring back Tramon Williams at cornerback

Jay Sorgi
3:12 PM, Mar 22, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Tramon Williams #38 of the Green Bay Packers returns an interception for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second quarter at Qualcomm Stadium on November 6, 2011 in San Diego, California. The Packers went on to win 45-38. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harry How
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

He played a part of the Green Bay Packers' run to a Super Bowl title. He's back in green and gold, according to a report.

NFL Network's James Jones, a Super Bowl XLV teammate of Tramon Williams, says the former Packers cornerback will be playing that same position again in Green Bay.

Jones says Williams has agreed to a two-year deal.

Since leaving Green Bay after 2014, he has played with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He combined for three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 25 games over those two seasons.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top