Report: Free agent receiver Jordan Matthews visits Packers

Free agent receiver Jordan Matthews visited the Packers on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The 25-year-old Matthews played 10 games with the Buffalo Bills last year and hauled in 25 of his 36 targets for 282 yards and 1 touchdown.

His season was cut short after a knee injury in December put him on IR.

Before 2017, Matthews spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a member of the Eagles, Matthews caught 225 of 346 targets for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His best year came in 2015 when he caught 85 passes for 997 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Matthews was traded from the Eagles to the Bills prior to the 2017 season for cornerback Ronald Darby.

Matthews would give the Packers another quick-footed weapon in the slot to accompany Randall Cobb and would add to their receiving depth after Jordy Nelson was released and joined the Oakland Raiders.

Also, a reunion between Matthews and the Eagles isn't likely. Earlier today, they signed veteran receiver Mike Wallace to a one-year, $4 million deal, per Schefter.