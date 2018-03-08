Report: Former Packers cornerback Sam Shields signs with Rams

Jay Sorgi
4:41 PM, Mar 8, 2018
4:43 PM, Mar 8, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 13: Sam Shields #37 of the Green Bay Packers is helped off of the field after taking a hit in the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on December 13, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez
A report says that a former Green Bay Packers cornerback will be playing in Los Angeles after his career had ended due to numerous concussions.

Sam Shields has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Shields played seven years with the Packers, from 2010 until 2016. His interception in the final seconds of the NFC Championship Game clinched Green Bay's spot in Super Bowl XLV, which they won.

He finished his career in Green Bay in 2016 after playing the season opener before suffering the last of his concussions.

Shields produced 20 turnovers in regular season games, but came up biggest in 11 postseason games with five interceptions.

