‘Real recognizes real': Aaron Rodgers crashes Badgers' locker room

Marty Hobe
9:34 PM, Jan 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: NFL Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Florida Gators during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
After a well-fought 71-61 win against Big 10 foe Indiana, the Wisconsin Badgers got a special surprise in their locker room Tuesday night. 

Number 12 of the green and gold visited a sea of red at the Kohl Center in Madison to support another great Wisconsin franchise. 

After the big win, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers found himself in the Badgers’ locker room, snapping pics with Ethan Happ. 

The Badgers tweeted out that picture, “Real recognizes real. #OnWisconsin #GoPackGo.”

Rodgers is no stranger to Badger games in the NFL offseason. He’s supported the team in several ways, including an appearance at their Sweet 16 game last March against Florida

