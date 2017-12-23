Police: Fired contract worker sought revenge on Lambeau Field coworker

GREEN BAY, WI. -- A fired food services contract worker at Lambeau Field is in custody after police say he went back to the football stadium to try and exact revenge on one of his former coworkers.

Police say the 20-year-old Green Bay man attempted to file a police report at headquarters around 20 minutes before heading to the stadium shortly after 1 p.m.

The man located a coworker whom he had an altercation with earlier this month, which led to his dismissal. The coworker was sitting in his car in the southeast corner of the parking lot.

"The suspect used his own vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle, driving that vehicle into another vehicle that was parked in front of him," Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said during a news conference. "A total of five vehicles were damaged during this event and the suspect chased the victim -- who had since got out of his vehicle -- chased the victim down to the ramp in the southeast corner of Lambeau Field."

Police say the suspect chased his former coworker in a white Trans-Am through a loading area and down a ramp in a secure area inside the stadium. The security arm that would have blocked the car from entering was up because trucks were making deliveries.

The car eventually crashed into a storage room near the field of play and the man was taken into custody.

Police had initially heard reports that a weapon was involved, but no weapon was recovered at the scene.

A bomb squad was going over the car to make sure not explosives were involved.

Hundreds of volunteers were at Lambeau today to help shovel snow.

Police and the Packers say it is an isolated incident and did not effect any game preps.

“We’ll work law enforcement, our own security department, our contracted groups to review protocols and the day in, day out operations,” said Aaron Popkey, Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs.

Fans expect it will all go smooth at Lambeau tomorrow.

“It is Green Bay. No one around here is going to let anything happen to the Packers or Lambeau Field,” said Cameron Lynn.

According to police, the suspect will likely face charges of assault with a deadly weapon among others.

