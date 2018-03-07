Patriots release former Packers tight end Martellus Bennett

No departure from the Green Bay Packers over the last nine years has probably been as contentious, and more speculated as being dishonest, than that of Martellus Bennett.

The tight end is now looking for a new employer after the New England Patriots cut him, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Packers released him after he claimed team doctors forced him to play through a shoulder injury. Days later, the Patriots - whom he played with before his free agent pickup by the Packers - picked him up.

He played in his first game with the Pats, just days after signing and just after the alleged injury.

Bennett attacked Packers team doctors after his release, and the team took to social media in his defense.

Boston Herald reporter Jeff Howe explains the Patriots' move this way.