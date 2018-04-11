Packers set 2018 preseason opponents

Green Bay Packers fans, you can now somewhat set your calendars for your August game-watching.

The Packers have announced their opponents and potential dates for the 2018 preseason:

- Thursday, August 9-Monday, August 13: vs. Tennessee at Lambeau Field

- Thursday, August 16-Monday, August 20: vs. Pittsburgh at Lambeau Field

- Thursday, August 23-Sunday, August 26: at Oakland

- Thursday, August 30-Friday, August 31: at Kansas City

The Packers have yet to announce specific dates and times, but they say that information will be coming.

The game at the Raiders will be the first time Green Bay will face ex-teammate Jordy Nelson, who signed a free agent contract with Oakland. The same thing will happen when ex-Packers safety Morgan Burnett returns to Lambeau Field with his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Typically, the regular season schedule is announced later in April, so stay tuned for those opponents, days and times to most probably come in the next couple weeks.