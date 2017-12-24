4th Quarter/Postgame

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Forbath 27 yd FG

2:52 left in quarter

3rd Quarter

Minnesota 13, Green Bay 0

Forseth 20 yd FG

1:19 left in quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

Minnesota 10, Green Bay 0

Keenum-Diggs 4 yd TD pass

1:02 left in 1st

Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0

Forbath 49 yd FG

8:27 left in 1st

Pregame updates

Pregame story

What a difference a year makes.

In 2016, the Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the penultimate game of the regular season with definite hopes of a division title and much more. They were among the hottest teams in football, on the way to an eight-game winning streak and a berth in the NFC Title Game.

Thanks to one injury and a not-so-solid year on defense, that is not the case this year.

Tonight will be the first time in nine years that a December Packers game will have no playoff implications for Green Bay, as they are out of playoff contention.

Coach Mike McCarthy has had to focus on finding a way to motivate his players, and feels pride and opportunity can bring enough impetus to play hard tonight.

Pride, sometimes, can bring upsets. Just ask Randy Wright, the Packers quarterback who directed a 2-12 Packers team in a big upset win in the penultimate game of 1988, also against Minnesota at Lambeau Field. Wayne Larrivee discussed that with him this week.

Maybe it can happen again. Don't be shocked if it does, even against a Super Bowl contender in Minnesota.

Stay tuned.