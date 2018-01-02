Packers 27, Bengals 24 in overtime classic
4th Quarter, Overtime and Postgame
Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24
Crosby 27 yd FG
6:34 left in OT
Green Bay 24, Cincinnati 24
Rodgers-Nelson 3 yd TD pass
:17 left in quarter
Cincinnati 24, Green Bay 17
Bullock 46 yd FG
3:46 left in quarter
Cincinnati 21, Green Bay 17
Crosby 28 yd FG
14:47 left in quarter
3rd Quarter
Cincinnati 21, Green Bay 14
Rodgers-Nelson 2 yd TD pass
9:54 left in quarter
2nd quarter
Cincinnati 21, Green Bay 7
Jackson 74 yard pick-six TD
10:20 left in quarter
Cincinnati 14, Green Bay 7
Dalton-Bernard 6 yd TD pass
12:35 left in quarter
1st Quarter/Anthem
Green Bay 7, Cincinnati 7
Rodgers-Kendricks 1 yd TD pass
7:46 left in quarter
Cincinnati 7, Green Bay 0
Dalton-Green 10 yd TD pass
9:40 left in quarter
Pregame updates
7:15 a.m.: Jordy Nelson is expected to play for the Packers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Packers WR Jordy Nelson, listed as questionable with a quad injury, is expected to play vs. Bengals, per source;
Also tackle Bryan Bulaga should play, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
#Packers WR Jordy Nelson (quad) and RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) both should play, which is good... because 7 have already been declared out
Current official injury list, to be updated later this afternoon before kickoff:
- T David Bakhtiari: Doubtful (hamstring)
- S Kentrell Brice, Doubtful (groin)
- T Bryan Bulaga, Questionable (ankle)
- WR Randall Cobb: Doubtful (chest)
- DT Mike Daniels: Doubtful (hip)
- CB Davon House: Doubtful (quadricep)
- WR Jordy Nelson: Questionable (quadricep)
- LB Nick Perry: Doubtful (hand)
- LB Jake Ryan: Doubtful (hamstring/concussion)
Pregame story
To call a game a must-win game in September seems ludicrous. But in the chase for home field advantage, a game you should win is a game you must win.
That's what the injury-riddled Green Bay Packers will face today as they host the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since 2009.
WTMJ Packers Radio Network voice Wayne Larrivee reminds us on his latest podcast, "The Play-By-Play," that for the Green Bay Packers to come back from their failure in Atlanta and overtake them in the race for the NFC"s best record, every possible win needs to be a win.
The Packers will have to have a better outright record than the Falcons to get home field advantage. That means you need to win every game possible if you are Green Bay.
Therefore, this truly is a must-win for the Packers to have the best position for a Super Bowl run.
Additionally, the Packers have to figure out how to win with a heavily-injured roster - something Mike McCarthy's Packers have dealt with often. Think 2010 with a Super Bowl championship with 18 injured players. Think 2013, without Aaron Rodgers for half the season, when they won a division title.
That's more the exception than the rule. Healthier teams win it all. The Packers can't get healthier today. But they can get a win they need.
Stay tuned.