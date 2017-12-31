Packers Second Screen: at Lions

Click here to listen live starting at 10 a.m. to Packers Gameday including Wayne & Larry's record-tying 328th radio network broadcast together; follow live digital coverage of the game below on WTMJ Mobile. Chime in at halftime with our Packers Second Screen Facebook Live and after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT (listen by clicking here).

Pregame story

Today is the last Packers Gameday of 2017 as Green Bay takes on the Detroit Lions on the road.

A Packers win would lead to them avoiding just their third losing season in the last 26 years. The list of Packers not playing is growing with Nick Perry put on injured reserve Saturday.

Yet there is some positive history coming with this game - some of our own. WTMJ's Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren will tie Jim Irwin & Max McGee's all-time Packers Radio Network record for most games by a broadcast team, with 328. This game closes out Wayne & Larry's 19th season.

May there be many more.

Today is also the 50th anniversary of the Ice Bowl, played in weather that will be approximately 85 degrees colder than the current conditions inside Ford Field.

The very name of the game conjures up images of frostbitten football players chasing glory on the so-called Frozen Tundra. But it wasn't just the cold and the quality of play that made the 1967 NFL Title Game between the Packers and Cowboys memorable. It was the history-making final drive, and the courageous last playcall of that drive, that will forever personify the Lombardi Packers.

Read and hear much more about that game in our Ice Bowl special story.