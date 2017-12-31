Packers Replay: The Ice Bowl - One gutsy call, three decisions, one unmatched legacy

"The handoff goes to Donny Anderson. He's not in. The Packers call time again." - Ted Moore, just before 3:30 p.m. on December 31st, 1967 at Lambeau Field

A dynasty's legacy and a chance at making NFL history rode on one decision made during one time out.

Late-afternoon shadows cast over Lambeau Field made the coldest day by temperature in NFL history - 12 degrees below zero - feel even colder.

The Packers had a 17-14 deficit to the Dallas Cowboys, 16 seconds on the fourth quarter clock, no time outs and a third-down-and-goal with inches of marble-hard turf and the Doomsday Defense separating the Packers from an NFL-record third straight championship

Coach Vince Lombardi and quarterback Bart Starr had three decisions to make in about 90 seconds, decisions that would forever alter the history of the sport.

The first decision: Do you go for the tie, and kick for overtime, or do you go for the win on this drive?

In Lombardi's mind, there was no question on what to do.

"Knowing Vince Lombardi, I probably should have figured they were going to try to win the game," said the late Ted Moore in a WTMJ interview in 2005.

"When Bart turned to go back onto that field, he was the holder for (kicker) Don Chandler, so we didn't know, but Chandler stayed put on the sideline and we knew (they had) to do it now."

The second decision: What would they do "now?"

They could have chosen to throw the football on third down. If the pass went incomplete, the clock would have stopped and they could have had two options: A last ditch touchdown opportunity on fourth down, or a field goal to send the game into sudden death overtime.

In the mind of playcaller Starr, there was one play left to call, the riskiest of calls, but one his teammate Jerry Kramer suggested during the week, one based on the fact that the Cowboys defensive tackle he would face all day was taller in a three or four-point stance, and would be easier to get moved out of the way on a running play.

"We had talked about that on short yardage offense on Thursday. I had suggested that (6'7") Jethro Pugh was quite a bit higher than (6'5" Hall of Fame defensive tackle) Bob Lilly, and if we needed a wedge play, we could wedge Pugh," said Kramer decades later.

The wedge play would have Kramer drive into Pugh's chest, destroying the Cowboys lineman's leverage, while center Ken Bowman would push Pugh farther off the line.

"Coach Lombardi goes, 'WHAT?!!!!' I jumped, of course. (Stammering) 'I, I, I, I think we can wedge Pugh if we have to wedge somebody.

" 'Run that back!' (the coach exclaimed). He ran the projector back about three times (and said) 'Put in the wedge on Pugh!' "

If the wedge play failed, the clock would run out and the Cowboys would become champions.

"You don't think on Thursday that they're going to call your play with 16 seconds to go, behind, the whole thing. You think maybe it'll be in the first quarter, you'll be on the 50 yard line and maybe you need a first down or something, but you sure don't put yourself in that position."

The third decision: An instantaneous alternative

The final of the big three decisions came when Starr noticed one little issue with the wedge play. It was meant for fullback Chuck Mercein to get the ball on a handoff. But due to the icy conditions, Starr improvised a plan B.

"I said, 'Coach, there's nothing wrong with the play. The (running) backs are having a difficult time starting," said Starr on Kramer's series "Inside the Locker Room." Three times before - once on a play gaining one yard and a first down, and twice more on first and second down and goal to go, Packers running back Donny Anderson didn't get proper footing to accelerate and reach the goal line on inside run plays.

"The ground was so hard down there. I said, 'They can't get to the line of scrimmage. They can't get their footing for one more wedge play. I'm upright. I can shuffle my feet and lunge in.' Typically of this man (Lombardi), in this brutally cold time, all he said was 'Then run it, and let's get the hell out of here.' "

Mercein, who played the Ice Bowl 110 miles north of his hometown of Milwaukee, says he didn't know of Starr's change of plans.

"I expected to hear Brown Right 31 Wedge. Sure enough, Bart came back in the huddle, that was it. 'Brown Right 31 Wedge on two.' I thought to myself, 'Man alive, I'm going to get this touchdown," Mercein reminisced.

"I'm excited. I got some good footing. I took off, and I got a good takeoff, and lo and behold. Bart was not turning around to hand me the ball."

The usually high-control Lombardi decided to put implicit trust - and the fate of a dynasty - in his players.

Instead of the safer call, Lombardi took the ultimate risk, and gained the greatest championship reward in the sport's annals.

"Here are the Packers, third down, inches to go to paydirt. 17-14 Cowboys out in front. Packers trying to get the go-ahead score. Starr begins the count, takes the snap...HE'S GOT THE QUARTERBACK SNEAK AND HE'S IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN AND THE PACKERS ARE OUT IN FRONT, 20-17! THERE'S 13 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK AND THE GREEN BAY PACKERS ARE GOING TO BE WORLD CHAMPIONS, NFL CHAMPIONS FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR!" - Ted Moore

Dallas Morning News reporter Blackie Sherrod once said that the sneak would have been the dumbest call in the history of the NFL if it hadn't worked.

It worked. And climaxed a dynasty.