Packers Replay: 1967 playoff vs. Rams launched dramatic run to three-peat

50 years ago today, the Green Bay Packers turned a subpar season by Vince Lombardi standards into the launchpoint for one of the most dramatic playoff runs in NFL history. They did it in an area where kids play today.

If you drive to the swath of land just north of Miller Park in Milwaukee, you'll find a little league baseball field and a playground. If you stop over on a cold, gray winter day, it will look and feel exactly like it was on December 23, 1967 - a day for a not-so-little-league football game.

The Green Bay Packers' conference playoff game that day was not only a must-win on the way to a record third straight championship, not only a test of the best in the west, but - as Vince Lombardi put it - a test of Green Bay's manhood.

"Coach gave us a speech before the Ram game. He said basically (paraphrasing a letter of St. Paul in the New Testament), 'Of all the runners who run in a race, only one can win. We run not just to be in the race. We run to win," said guard and Hall of Fame candidate Jerry Kramer.

Green Bay had not won a football game in 20 days. They had lost to the Rams in heartbreaking fashion 14 days beforehand, followed by a defeat to the hands of lowly Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Los Angeles owned a 10-game winning streak, which included the win over Green Bay that made even local observers believe the Rams owned the edge on the two-time defending champions.

"We came back to Wisconsin, and there's a poll in the Press-Gazette. (A majority) picked the Rams to beat us. The whole defense was (angry). They had picked us to lose. These were local people. Our slogan in our meeting was 'How can they expect to be a lion in the lion's den?' " said Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson.

"We were going to be playing in Milwaukee. We would be ready for them."

Initially, it looked like the Packers weren't ready for what the Rams would throw at them, as Roman Gabriel threw a touchdown strike to Bernie Casey. But then, Robinson blocked a field goal in the second quarter, and the Packers' offense finally got going with Travis Williams breaking loose on a play where Kramer was going up against Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen.

"Trying to keep him from going offside. He was starting to slip off of me. I look out and Travis is even with us. 'This is over. This play's over. Nothing to worry about. Nobody's going to catch Travis."

Williams' 47-yard touchdown scamper toward what's currently the left field foul line on that little league field tied the game at seven-all. It also opened the floodgates for the Packers' offense.

Minutes later, Starr sent a third-down fade pattern into the northwest corner of County Stadium - near home plate of what's now Helfaer Field - where Carroll Dale reached above Rams cornerback Irv Cross and gave Green Bay a 14-7 lead it would not relinquish.

After halftime, third-string fullback Chuck Mercein - a Milwaukee native brought off the scrap heap after a failed attempt with the New York Giants - scored from six yards away on a draw play that expanded Green Bay's control to 21-7.

While the Packers' offense exploded on the Fearsome Foursome, their defensive line buried Roman Gabriel five times - four times by Hall of Famer Henry Jordan, and once by another Hall of Famer, Willie Davis.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, a Starr-to-Dale bomb toward what's now a jungle gym near Miller Park set up the touchdown that ended the Rams for good - a Williams one-yard run that ended the drama.

The Packers' 28-7 win was said by many to be Vince Lombardi's best one-game coaching job. It set up the game that some still consider the greatest game in NFL history, the Ice Bowl.

But perhaps you can hear the echoes of Lombardi and the din of the County Stadium crowd that December 23 long ago, in an area where young kids chase sporting dreams today.