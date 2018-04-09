Packers mark 100th season with jersey patch, series of celebrations

The Green Bay Packers will play their 100th season of football this 2018 season before officially turning 100 in August of 2019. The Packers will be marking it with numerous celebrations and activities.

One will involve what the Packers will wear on the field - a commemorative patch for this season's game jerseys.

That's just the first of many things, which will include:

- The Packers Experience - a new training camp fan festival

- Lambeau Field Live - a traveling exhibit around parts of Wisconsin

- A major celebration on the home-opening weekend of the 2018 NFL season

- A feature-length documentary to come out about the 100 seasons of Packers football

- A special celebration on the 100th birthday of the team, August 11, 2019.

Also this summer, WTMJ.com will launch our own #GreenBay100 all-time team vote, where fans can pick the all-time Green Bay roster.

Watch the Packers' news conference below: