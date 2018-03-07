Packers legend Jerry Kramer to have daughter Alicia present him at Hall of Fame induction

1:56 PM, Mar 7, 2018

She was the driving force behind her dad finally getting a Hall of Fame nod. She will tell the world about him before his induction speech.

Alicia Kramer will present her dad Jerry, a five-time NFL champion guard with the Green Bay Packers in the 1960's, at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton this August, according to TODAY'S TMJ4's Lance Allan.

Her social media campaign "Jerry Kramer for Hall of Fame" on Facebook and Twitter was a key piece for getting public support behind his candidacy.

Kramer had to wait 50 years after his career ended in 1968 to receive election and induction into the Hall. He was finally elected by voters in February on the day before the Super Bowl.

