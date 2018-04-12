Packers legend Brett Favre says he may have had 'hundreds, probably thousands' of concussions

Recently, Packers legend Brett Favre has made news with his take on the dangers of concussions after playing 20 years in the NFL, 16 for the Green Bay Packers.

He spoke about those dangers, and the uncovering of more of the effect of his career on his brain's health, with Megyn Kelly on NBC's "TODAY" program.

When asked how many concussions, he said "That I know of? Three, four maybe. As we are learning about concussions, there is a term often used in football and maybe in other sports, that I got 'dinged.' "

" 'Dinged' is a concussion. When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that's a concussion. If that is a concussion, I've had hundreds, probably thousands throughout my career, which is frightening."

