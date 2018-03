Fans of the Green Bay Packers get another chance to have 80,000 fellow fans see their face this season on a ticket.

The Packers are giving their fans a chance to share photos in the "Ticket Takeover" contest, with one photo being placed on a ticket for a game they'll be able to attend.

The winner also gets airfare and hotel for the game.

Fans have until March 28 to share their photo on the team's site, with voting until April 27.